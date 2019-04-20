|
Barbara Lee
El Paso - Barbara Lee, 71, passed away April 17, 2019 peacefully at home. She owned a local bar called "The Joint" for 41 years. Barbara was a loving mother, wife, and friend and will be missed. She is survived by her husband, Robert Press, daughter, Nancy Hull; grandsons, Devon and Zachary; and son-in-law, Louis McCloud. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Desiree. Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 20, 2019