Barbara Muir
Barbara Muir passed away peacefully in her home February, 8th 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Everett and Louise Mundy on December 26, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 46 years, Lloyd Muir and sons; Kenneth and Jon Muir. She is survived by her son Richard Chavez and his wife Aine, daughter Niki Muir, daughter Joyce Dickens and her most loved son in law Ed Dickens (her boy), daughter in law Yvette Muir, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Barbara worked on Fort Bliss for Civil Service for 30 years with her best friend Marty Yarbrough, she was a past High Priestess of LOS, El Minya Court # 46 and past Queen of Daughters of the Nile # 61. Barbara had a heart of gold and was so funny. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barb's name to the El Maida Shrine Transportation Fund, 6331 Alabama St, El Paso, TX 79904, (915) 562-1444. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral and Celebration of Barb's Life at 10am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the El Maida Shrine Temple, 6331 Alabama St, El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28, 2020