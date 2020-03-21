|
|
Barbara Reagan Driscoll
Barbara Reagan Driscoll, 89, gracefully passed from this life, giving her final curtain call on March 2, 2020 to be reunited in heaven with the love of her life and her two eldest children. She was an earthbound angel who will be missed by her family as well as her dance family and community whose lives she touched.
Born to William and Lena Reagan in Albany, NY, on April 16, 1930, Barbara was raised in Westport, Connecticut and graduated from Staples High School in 1948. She attended the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Yonkers, New York, before marrying James Edward Driscoll on April28, 1951, and moving to El Paso.
At fifteen Barbara began taking ballet lessons at the School of American Ballet with renowned choreographer George Balanchine in New York. Barbara studied under Balanchine for five years, often taking the train into New York City with her father and later by herself as she reached adulthood.
Seeking to remain dancing after marrying, Barbara began teaching ballet at the YMCA in El Paso before starting her own ballet school in the parish hall of St. Matthew Catholic church shortly after moving to the upper valley. For over 63 years The Barbara Driscoll School of Ballet taught countless girls and boys, including three of her children and her youngest granddaughter how to dance as well as express love, respect and joy. Over multiple generations, many of her students enrolled in classes beginning at the age of two and continuing through their high school years and beyond. Barbara's philosophy of teaching combined with her passion for classical ballet, her desire to share her love of ballet with others, and the opportunity to share the love from her heart. That love not only extended to dance but to each student, as she would frequently reduce or waive fees for students in need.
A devout Catholic, Barbara was a strong, independent woman who unintentionally served as a role model to her students and other women in her dedication, perfectionism, and belief in the ability to live your dream. Along with being a wife, mother, and founding and owning her own business in the 1950s, she helped open a creativity studio replete with art, music and acting classes. Barbara also provided free dance lessons periodically to the Boys and Girls Club, founded a city-wide volunteer organization to enhance public education called Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS), and was Zach White PTA president. She was named Mother of the Year in 1975 by the El Paso Jaycees.
One of her greatest accomplishments was adopting and raising five children. Jim and Barbara, through their generosity of spirit and their desire to have a family, provided each of their children with unconditional love and a chance at a good life.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 45 years, James Edward Driscoll; her eldest son, David James Driscoll; and her eldest daughter, Barbara Reagan Miller. She is survived by daughter Kathleen Miller; son Mark Driscoll (Lori); son James Stewart Driscoll (Ann); and grandchildren Patrick, Reagan Jeanette, Ryan Marie, and Marlo.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020