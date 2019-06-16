|
|
Barbara Rose Natera
El Paso - Barbara Rose Natera 73, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday June 10, 2019 at Las Palmas in El Paso, TX. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 29, 1945. She married Pedro Jimenez Natera on February 27, 1981 in Chicago. She worked at Falco's Pizza in Chicago as a cook. She brought home many delicious memorable pizzas to her children. She also worked at Tonka Toys in Chicago. The family moved to El Paso, TX in 1987.
Barbara Rose Natera is preceded in death by her son Joey Johnson.
Barbara Rose Natera will be remembered and dearly missed by her husband Pedro Jimenez Natera; Patricia Johnson (Chicago), Barbara Johnson (Chicago), Katherine Morris (Memphis), Tamara Johnson (Glendale, AZ), Thomas Johnson (El Paso), Estela Reyes (El Paso), Francisco Natera (El Paso). She has 15 wonderful grandchildren and very lovable great-grandchildren who will carry on the many tales of Chicago Pizza and Gyros.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Mission Hills, 8069 Alameda.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019