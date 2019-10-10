|
|
Barbara Tovar Moreno
El Paso - Barbara T. Moreno, 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Barbara was born in El Paso, Texas on May 4, 1945. She went to St. Patrick's and El Paso High School. She was always the most beautiful person in the room and the life of the party.
She worked for El Paso Community College for many years until she retired in 2001.
Barbara has joined in heaven her son JoeRay, parents Louis and Tita Tovar, brother Larry Tovar, aunt Demy, uncle P.A., and grandma Mamo.
She leaves behind 6 children, Monica, Nannette, Natalie, John J, David and Richard, her life partner George Adams, 17 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and her sister Dolores Colmenero.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019