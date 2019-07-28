|
Barbara Virginia Williams
El Paso - Barbara Virginia Williams joined our lord July 18, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Lexa and her adored husband Bert-the love of her life. She is survived by her adult children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She truly had an exceptional life and loved every minute of it! Vaya con Dios, Mom we loved you so very much.
Burial will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in a private Ceremony. In lieu of food or flowers please consider donating to compassionate care hospice of El Paso or Saint Patrick Cathedral.
Published in El Paso Times on July 28, 2019