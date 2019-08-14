Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
1963 - 2019
Barnard Stewart Obituary
Barnard Stewart

El Paso - Barnard Stewart-56- passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:09pm. He was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. He is survived by his wife Ana and children Gracie, Dorothy and Roshawn. Visitation will held Thursday August 15, 2019 at Funeral Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer at 10:00am with a funeral service to begin at 11:30 am; the burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 14, 2019
