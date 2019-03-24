|
|
Basilio Sosa, Jr.
El Paso -
1/1/1940 - 3/13/2019 Our beloved father traveled to his last journey home to be with his career. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Alicia Aldana Sosa. Survived by his son and daughters, Armando, Yolanda, Martha, and Irma, his siblings Salvador and Socorro, 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. He will forever be remembered. Memorial service at perches funeral home at 2280 Joe battle on March 30 from 4 to 8 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019