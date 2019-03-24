Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Basilio Sosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basilio Sosa Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Basilio Sosa Jr. Obituary
Basilio Sosa, Jr.

El Paso -

1/1/1940 - 3/13/2019 Our beloved father traveled to his last journey home to be with his career. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Alicia Aldana Sosa. Survived by his son and daughters, Armando, Yolanda, Martha, and Irma, his siblings Salvador and Socorro, 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. He will forever be remembered. Memorial service at perches funeral home at 2280 Joe battle on March 30 from 4 to 8 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now