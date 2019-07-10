|
|
Beatrice V. Anguiano
El Paso - BEATRICE V. ANGUIANO entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a Police Records Specialist for over 52 years and was still currently employed with the El Paso Police Department being the longest tenured city employee. She is survived by her beloved children; Pedro Anguiano(Kara), Yolanda Craven (John), Patricia Gonzalez ( Nino), her loving sister Martha Limas (Ricardo), her beloved grandchildren; Alyssa Garcia (Edgar), John Christopher Craven, Gloria Anguiano and Leo Gonzalez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset Rd. Interment will follow to Evergreen East Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online at registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019