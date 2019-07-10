Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
400 W. Sunset Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Anguiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice V. Anguiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice V. Anguiano Obituary
Beatrice V. Anguiano

El Paso - BEATRICE V. ANGUIANO entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a Police Records Specialist for over 52 years and was still currently employed with the El Paso Police Department being the longest tenured city employee. She is survived by her beloved children; Pedro Anguiano(Kara), Yolanda Craven (John), Patricia Gonzalez ( Nino), her loving sister Martha Limas (Ricardo), her beloved grandchildren; Alyssa Garcia (Edgar), John Christopher Craven, Gloria Anguiano and Leo Gonzalez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset Rd. Interment will follow to Evergreen East Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online at registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now