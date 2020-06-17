Beatriz A. Fabela
1928 - 2020
Beatriz A. Fabela

El Paso - Beatriz A. Fabela, 91, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas on August 24, 1928. As a longtime resident of El Paso, she was a superb mother, an excellent seamstress, a great cook and gardner. Preceded by her husband Monico. Survived by 2 sons: Carlos Fabela (Margie), Fernando Fabela (Elva), 6 daughters: Beatriz Chacon (Frank), Mary Lou Cebollero (Joe+), Molly Chacon (Wenses), Letty Bautista (David), Graciela Fabela+ , Cecy Holcomb (Travis) and Gloria Carbajal (David), 2 brothers: Hector and Victor Ayala, 2 sisters: Emma Gonzalez and Estela Hernandez, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren. Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother-to-be, is now in the arms of God and Jesus Christ resting in peace. May her memories bless our lives everyday. Visitation: Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm with a vigil beginning at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. Interment will take place Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00am at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers: Carlos Fabela, Fernando Fabela, Richard Luna, Arturo Fabela, Mike Arellano and Gavin Ordonez.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
