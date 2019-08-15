|
Beatriz Candelaria
El Paso - Beatriz Candelaria, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on August 9th. Beatriz was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Jesus Candelaria; sons, Hector and Raul; parents, Rafael Fernandez and Eulalia Villa; sisters, Evangelina, Alicia, Elena, Hortencia; and brother, Hector. She is survived by her daughters, Martha Granado (Adolph), Nancy Soto (Sal); sons, Reginaldo (Sylvia), Samuel (Yolanda), Ricardo (Isabel), Jose Luis (Irma), Gilberto (Vicky), and Andres; sisters, Otilia, Maria de Jesus, and Luz; and brother, Rafael; step-sisters, Marta, Refugia, Josefina, and Maria de la Cruz; step-brothers, Rodolfo and Lorenzo; 21 beloved grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; friends she loved dearly, Evangelina(Peachie) Olivas, Belia Stresow, Lolly Granado and Dr. Michael Moret. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16th, 2019 from 10am-11am at Martin East Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to begin at 11am. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 12:15pm at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Martin East Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 15, 2019