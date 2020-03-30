|
Beatriz Gutierrez
El Paso -
Beatriz Amparan Gutierrez was a life-long resident of El Paso. A woman of faith died suddenly in her home, March 27, 2020. She was raised a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were she met her husband, Carmelo Gutierrez. They married in 1949 and had two children, Jesus Gutierrez and Carmen Gutierrez Castillo. After the death of her husband, she lived in her home independently with the help of family and good members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who were always quick to help her get to appointments and ensure that she had everything she needed.
Beatriz was a gifted homemaker. She was resourceful and creative in keeping a beautiful and comfortable home for her family. Later in life she went to work as a kindergarten aide, bringing her creativity and love for singing to the classroom. She was always excited to share with everyone what crafts and songs she was teaching the children.
Beatriz was a loving grandmother. She had 10 grandchildren, who she shared her consent faith with. She loved sharing gifts with them, as she had a talent for finding gems at her favorite thrift store. She made quilts for her children and grandchildren to pass on to their children.
She had a talent and a good eye for coordinating outfits and decorating her home. She was always excited to show visitors her newest creation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Humberto Sr. Amparan and Guadaupe Amparan and her sister Lilia M. Wiles. Beatriz is survived by her brother Humberto Amparan (Carmen Amparan); her children, Jesus Gutierrez (Elizabeth Gutierrez) Carmen Gutierrez Castillo (Henry Castillo); 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
