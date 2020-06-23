Beatriz Nuñez
1946 - 2020
Beatriz Nuñez, a lifelong resident of San Elizario, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 74.

Beatriz was born on March 2, 1946 in Ysleta (El Paso), Texas to Luis and Maria S. Nuñez. She was a member of San Elceario Catholic Church and of La Unión Católica de San José. Beatriz had a great devotion to Our Lady of Fátima throughout her life.

She is survived by her sisters Mary Lou Nuñez and Cecilia Rey, both of San Elizario, Texas; her niece Sofia (Benjamin); nephews Ruben (Leticia), Oscar and George (Rhegan); great-nieces Christina (Brett), Leilani and Arimar; great-nephew Joshua and extended family and friends.

Funeral services and burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery are private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Nuestra Señora de Fátima, Ruega Por Ella.

Ruega Por Nosotros.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
