Bebe Jean Scoggins Mueller
Bebe Jean Scoggins Mueller, 93, passed away October 17, 2019 in Midland, Texas. She was born May 13, 1926 in El Paso, Texas the second of two children born to Harold E. Scoggins and Pearl Beebe.
"Miss Bebe" could sing with the best of them and on occasion, dance a bit as well. Her smile and cheerful laugh were well known and people gravitated to her kindness. Her Christian faith and caring for others made her life full…
She was born in El Paso, graduated from Austin High School and while working for the American Red Cross, met her future husband Ed who was stationed at Fort Bliss waiting deployment to the South Pacific during WWII. Upon his return from the war Bebe migrated to Chicago with her new husband, where they owned a bakery. Having one snowy winter too much, they moved back to El Paso with two children in tow where they lived for over 50 years.
Bebe and Ed were well known in the Upper Valley as mentors to scads of kids, whom they treated as members of their family. Bebe was a Girl Scout leader and a 4-H leader for over 15 years in the Upper Valley. She was chosen Outstanding 4-H Leader in 1965 and was honored in Washington D.C. Also, in 1965, a dear friend, Della Deputy, asked her to join in starting the St. Mark's Day School where she served as Director for 25 years. The school has since grown from Pre-K / Kindergarten to a Pre-K/Middle School.
Bebe was an active member of St. Mark's Methodist church, holding various leadership roles as well as singing in the choir. The woman could decorate and decorate she did---Christmas cookies, birthday cakes (we pitied our friends who had to have 'store bought' cakes) and the house---not a holiday real or imagined went by that there weren't decorations all over to celebrate that event.
Bebe was preceded in death by the love of her life Ed and leaves behind her children: Helen Erdman, Carol Truax, Ed Mueller, Jim Mueller and their spouses: George Erdman, Ron Truax, Lydia Mueller, and Kathy Mueller, and grandchildren: Brent and Kim Black, Molly and Emily Erdman, Valerie and Leslie Truax, Clint and Molly Truax, Mark, Matthew and David Mueller, Madison Mueller and great-grands Jorja and Tyler Black, Cole McCullough, Valerie Canale and Thomas Truax , and honorary grandson: Fernando Sanchez. She was looking forward to welcoming Louiza to the family.
She has left a hole in the fabric of our lives—mom, we will miss you---
A memorial will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas Texas on November 22nd at 1:00. In lieu of flowers the family asks that anyone wishing to remember Bebe can send a donation to St. Mark's Methodist Church 5005 Love Road, El Paso Texas 79932.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019