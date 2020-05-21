Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
El Paso - BELEHEM GONZALEZ ALSPINI entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 65. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother Matilda Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Muntasser Alspini, her loving daughter Alicia Montelongo, her beloved siblings; Lucha Fernandez, Rosario Villalobos, Rosela Hernandez, Helen Brown, Robert Brown and her pride and joy her loving grandchildren; Tiffani Rodriguez, Roy Rodriguez, Alek Caro, Jaydeh Caro. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Scripture Service at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
