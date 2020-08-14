1/1
Belen Aguirre
1930 - 2020
Belen Aguirre

El Paso - Belen Aguirre, 90, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Belen was born in El Paso, Texas, on March 16, 1930 where she lived her entire life and raised her three children Graciela, David, and Barbara. She was a strong, independent, social woman who loved music, dancing, and shopping. Belen was well known within the El Paso senior community and anyone who knew her will most certainly miss her infectious laugh. Belen is preceded in death by her parents Maria and Santiago Aguirre and son David Moreno. She leaves behind her daughters Graciela Delgadillo and Barbara Ann Moreno; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held for Belen from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a Scripture Service at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, August 18 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina Drive. Inurnment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
AUG
18
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
