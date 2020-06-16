Belia Jaquez

Belia JaquezEl Paso - Belia G. Jaquez, 87 peacefully passed away on June 10, 2020.She was born in El Paso, Texas on August 21, 1932 to Lorenzo and Martina Gomez. She leaves behind her husband Angel Jaquez, daughter Ida and Luis Campos, son Caesar and Susan Jacquez, and daughter Sandra and David Lopez. In addition, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Her siblings: Brothers Lorenzo Gomez, Carlos and Ana Gomez; Sisters Linda Ramirez and Lydia and Tony Hernandez.A visitation for Belia will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln St., Anthony, NM 88021. Rosary will follow at 7:00PM on June 18, 2020. Mass will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Church. Burial services at 1:00PM will be held on Friday June 19 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave., 79906."Your smile and love will be missed"