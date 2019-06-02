Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church
4800 Byron Ave
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Belia P. Flores

Belia P. Flores Obituary
Belia P. Flores

El Paso - Belia P. Flores

1921-2019

My beautiful, strong, proud mother passed away in the wee hours of May 21, 2019. Mom has gone to join my wonderful father Eduardo G. Flores, her husband of 73 years in the glorious Garden of Heaven.

Left behind with heavy hearts are daughter Elizabeth, grandsons, David E. Navarro (Melissa), Mario A. Navarro (Monique), great-grandchildren, Matix and Mia, Jaime M. Navarro (Merile) great-granddaughters, Sophia and Cassandra. Son Edward (Patricia), grandson Edward F. Flores (Holly), great-grandchildren Alexandra, Nathan and Melissa, granddaughter Monica A. Flores Muro (Rene) great-granddaughters, Sophia, Bianca and Camila.

Belia loved her family and enjoyed decorating her home especially for each holiday season. Belia always volunteered at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School while her grandsons attended. A special THANK YOU to her niece Bonnie Dominguez Martinez and nephew Avelino Martinez, Edward Loera her Ayuda Hospice Nurse.

Honorary Pallbearers: David Velasquez, Avelino Martinez, David Navarro, Mario Navarro, Jaime Navarro and Edward Flores.

Funeral Mass will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4800 Byron Ave with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

"Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end. It simply means I'll miss you until we meet again" - Your Daughter
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019
