Belia P. Flores
El Paso - Belia P. Flores
1921-2019
My beautiful, strong, proud mother passed away in the wee hours of May 21, 2019. Mom has gone to join my wonderful father Eduardo G. Flores, her husband of 73 years in the glorious Garden of Heaven.
Left behind with heavy hearts are daughter Elizabeth, grandsons, David E. Navarro (Melissa), Mario A. Navarro (Monique), great-grandchildren, Matix and Mia, Jaime M. Navarro (Merile) great-granddaughters, Sophia and Cassandra. Son Edward (Patricia), grandson Edward F. Flores (Holly), great-grandchildren Alexandra, Nathan and Melissa, granddaughter Monica A. Flores Muro (Rene) great-granddaughters, Sophia, Bianca and Camila.
Belia loved her family and enjoyed decorating her home especially for each holiday season. Belia always volunteered at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School while her grandsons attended. A special THANK YOU to her niece Bonnie Dominguez Martinez and nephew Avelino Martinez, Edward Loera her Ayuda Hospice Nurse.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Velasquez, Avelino Martinez, David Navarro, Mario Navarro, Jaime Navarro and Edward Flores.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4800 Byron Ave with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
"Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end. It simply means I'll miss you until we meet again" - Your Daughter
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019