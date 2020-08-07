1/1
Belia Pacheco
Belia Pacheco

El Paso - Belia Pacheco, 94, passed away August 4, 2020. Belia was born in Detroit, Michigan to Miguel Hernandez and Paula Cornejo. Her parents precede her in death; loving husband Pomposo Pacheco; sons; Raul Pacheco and Diego Pacheco. Left to cherish her memories are her children; Jose Carlos Pacheco; Pete Pacheco. Juan Jose Pacheco, Miguel Angel Pacheco, Dolores Mendoza, Rosa Maria Nunez, Maria Elena Areola, Velia Guillen, Yolanda Parra, Paula Martinez; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Belia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm with a rosary at 3pm at Funeraria del Angel Central; 3839 Montana Ave El Paso, TX 79903. Graveside Service will be held Monday. August 10, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery; 401 S Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79907. Please visit our website at dignitymemorial.com/2292 for online condolences.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
AUG
9
Rosary
03:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
