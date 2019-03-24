|
|
|
July 13, 1951 - March 22, 2018
It's hard to believe that an entire year has passed. That moment you left was inconceivable, then a day, week, month, and now a year has gone by and it is still difficult to accept that you are no longer with us. We miss you everyday and nothing will ever fill the void of not having you here by our side. We try to move on and make new memories yet every time we can't help but wonder what it would be like to have you next to us again, or what your you would say if you were here. Your zest for life, your many talents, and your often humorous words of wisdom were contagious and endure in those you encountered, whether they knew you for mere months or an entire lifetime. You may have left but your influence and presence will always remain on this earth, and in our mind and hearts, despite the inevitability of time. A memorial mass will be held at 10 am on Sunday, March 24 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019
