Ben Arnold

Ben ArnoldEl Paso - Ben A. Arnold (82) a most handsome loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grand father, great, great grandfather, and uncle was called to eternal life with our Heavenly Father on July 19, 2020.Ben was a very loving and dedicated family man, very generous and a giving person. He was very devoted to his Catholic faith. He was an active member of the Rosary Altar Society and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.Ben was a retired Vietnam Veteran who served 22 ½ years in the U.S. Army. While in the military, he received the Good Conduct Medal, 5th Award Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Meritorious Service Medal. After 22 1/2 years, he retired as a Civil Service worker at Central Issuing Facility, Ft. Bliss, Texas.Ben is survived by his loving wife, Irene Arnold; his sister, Reba Jeter; and niece Ann Robinson. He is also survived by his children, Julie Brimmer, Troy Arnold, Michelle Toves, Jacqueline Ramirez and Joshlyan Arnold. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Little and Leila Arnold; sister, Ada Frances; and son, Jack Arnold.Visitation: Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11am to 3pm with Rosary at 1pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service with Military Honors: Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.