Ben Darden Hodge Jr.
El Paso - HODGE, Ben Darden, Jr., age 84, of El Paso, Texas passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Austin High School in 1952 and received his ordination into the ministry from Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri in 1956. Reverend Hodge was the co-founder of Bethel Family Ministries with his father, Rev. Ben Hodge, Sr. He served as pastor, senior pastor, and retired pastor for 64 years.
He organized and coordinated countless youth choir tours, youth camps, had a radio ministry, and lovingly and tirelessly ministered to every member of his congregation. Even as a retired minister, he never stopped being an active member of the church. He consistently assisted in the church's projects and programs such as the annual Christmas program, Hallelujahfest (Fall Festival), and the newly established Music on the Mountain Summer Concerts. Rev. Hodge was an accomplished builder, building 4 homes in El Paso, 3 cabins in Cloudcroft, and Bethel Family Ministries Church. He could frequently be found at the church either with his work shirts, blue jeans, ripped tennis shoes, and bucket hat, ready to fix leaks on the roof, broken doors, or a hole in the wall, or in his suit and tie on Sunday mornings. He gave freely and never asked for repayment.
Rev. Hodge loved his family. He especially loved eating with his family and could regularly be found planning meals with the entire family either at his home, another family member's home, or Olive Garden. He loved to travel with his family, but especially with his bride of 64 years, Gwendolyn May Plant Hodge, making several trips to places such as Washington, New York, multiple trips to Europe, and cruises to the Caribbean.
He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Darden Hodge, Sr. and Volree Lucas Hodge, his sister Mary Kay Putnam and her husband Gene Putnam, and his granddaughter Jillian Cheryl Hunter. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn May Plant Hodge and sister Martha Volree Ann Sloan; his son Benjamin Darden Hodge, III and wife Cynthia Kay Hodge; their daughter Bethany Lauren Portillo, her spouse Isaac Daniel Portillo, their children Jacob Manuel, Hayley Mae, and Kate Charlotte; and Ben and Cindy's son-in-law Joshua Hunter and his son Joshua Hunter, Jr. He is also survived by his daughter Marsha Gwen Hodge Cardenas, her spouse Rolando Cardenas; their son Justin Paul Cardenas, his wife Cassandra Anne Cardenas, their children Taylor Grace, Daniel Owen, and Joanna Joy; and Marsha and Ron's daughter Abigail Joy Cardenas.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bethel Family Ministries. 6301 Alabama, El Paso, TX 79904, with Rev. Benjamin Hodge, III officiating. Graveside services will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the congregation of Bethel Family Ministries, The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus, Elara Caring Hospice Care, Rebecca Salgado from Funeraria Del Angel, as well as all the staff at Funeraria Del Angel Central. In lieu of flowers, his wife has asked that donations be made to Bethel Family Ministries. For electronic submissions please use: Givelify App - Bethel Family Ministries; Paypal - bhodge@BethelFamilyMinistries.com; Venmo - @Bethel-Family-1. Condolences may be sent to https://www.remembr.com/benjamin.hodge.jr. Although we miss him dearly, we know he was loved and appreciated by so many and is now in the presence of his loving Savior.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.