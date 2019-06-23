Services
Benadette D. Watkins

- - Benadette D. Watkins, our beloved mother and Gigi went to be with God, her treasured mother, father, two brothers and husband in Heaven. She grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico with her two brothers Punky and Walter. She married our adored father Les Watkins on July 16, 1973. She is survived by her son Jon Paul and his wife Leanor, her daughters Lori and Charlene 'Frog' and her husband Dennis, grandchildren Ethan, Graydon, Marshall, and Brooklyn, Aunt Shirley, nephews Walter and Steve, many cousins, and friends whom she loved so dearly. http://wcfish.tributes.com/obituary/show/Benadette-D.-Watkins-106944628

A memorial service will be held at Saint Luke Catholic Church on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 9:00 AM.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019
