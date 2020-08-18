Benita Dearo RodriguezEl Paso - Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Benita Dearo Rodriguez passed away on Friday August 14,2020, a strong, firm and loving lady whom we called mom. Her words were Law she would say "Aqui nomas mis chicharones truenan. Si no les gusta ni modo". She became a widow at a very young age. Mom and Dad (Jose Rodriguez) were married for only 8 years. When dad passed away, she was left to raise 2 little girls and pregnant with another little baby girl on the way. Being an only child, this was a tremendous change in her life. But she managed to raise 3 young ladies, always making sure we had a roof over our heads, food on the table and clean clothes on our backs. She raised us to be strong, hardworking and tough. Mom loved going out dancing, she was always fixed up in her best from head to toe. Her long black hair flowing with curls and of course her "arracadas". Her favorite food was red cheese enchiladas. Her passion was music and being outside working in the yard and taking care of her plants. Our mother was a happy person, always smiling and laughing. She lived a long happy life, 82 years she gave us. Still making sure her little girls were taken care of.She is survived by her 3 daughters: Rita R. Baca (Peter Baca Jr.), Raquel Rodriguez (Luke Anthony Rodriguez), Joanna Duran (Alfredo Duran); 9 grandchildren: Peter Baca III (Sami Kreider Baca), Michelle Baca (Gregory Lonnie Richens), Luke Anthony Rodriguez II, Joseph Anthony Rodriguez, Erik Mallot Rodriguez McVay, Angel Cheyenne Rodriguez, Teresa Alexis Rodriguez, Isabella Duran, Abigail Duran; and 1 great granddaughter Audrey Lynn Baca.Visitation: Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Prayer Service: Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.