In Loving Memory of
Benjamen Rex Fernandez
"Benny"
4/15/08 to 2/5/12
Benny,
By God's grace, we wake up every morning, not knowing what the day will bring. Through the years, many memories have been made, some happy, some sad. As we remember you on what would have been your 11th birthday, our memory of you remains stronger than ever, and serves as a guide to hopefully get us through another year. So have some cake and celebrate with all the other angels!
We love you and miss you more every day!
Mom, Dad, and your awesome big brothers Jason and Andrew
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BENNY!
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019