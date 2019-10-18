|
Benjamin (Ben) Alfred Endlich
El Paso - Ben A. Endlich of El Paso, TX passed away Monday Oct 14, 2019 at 82. He was born October 23, 1936 in El Paso, to Ben A. and Frances (Bennett) Endlich. Ben was the oldest of 5 children and was married to Sharon Lukowski Endlich for 49 years.
Ben graduated from El Paso High School in 1954, Texas Western College (UTEP) in 1958 and the University of Houston School of Law in 1961. He returned to El Paso to practice law for the next 53 years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of the El Paso Bar Association, the Probate Bar of El Paso, the State Bar of Texas and was licensed to practice in Federal Court. Ben was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He had 4 children, Michael Anthony (Tony) Endlich (Sandra), Benjamin (Ben) Joseph Endlich (Carmina), Kara Endlich Nuckels (Donald), Gayle Endlich Jones (Thomas).
He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Tony, Ben, Kara, Gayle; 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Marie Daugherty and Jeanie Molinar; and, a very large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Frances, his beloved "Aunt Clara" Little, his sister Betty Jo Main and brother Robert Wayne Endlich.
Visitation will be at Martin Funeral Home -West on Monday, October 21st from 5-6:30 after which there will be a recitation of the rosary. Funeral Mass October 22nd 10:00am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Sunset Rd. followed by an informal reception at The Women's Club of El Paso, 1400 N. Mesa 79902.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a .
Thank you to Ben Giron and his excellent staff for the wonderful care given during the last month of Ben's life. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com.
Hizo Todo Con Amor
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019