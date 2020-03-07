|
Benjamin Artalejo
El Paso - Benjamin Artalejo, 91
3/04/1928 - 3/01/2020
Benjamin Artalejo was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Amalia Artalejo.
Husband, father, great-grandfather, and friend, Benjamin Artalejo , 91, passed peacefully on March 1, 2020, just days before his 92nd birthday.
Benjamin's love for learning and adventure began when he was born in El Paso Texas March 4, 1928. As a child he had many friends and enjoyed the outdoors and life on the farm. As a teenager, he went to military school in Juarez, Mexico and later to the agriculture university in Juarez. Only six months from graduation, Benjamin decided to marry the woman of his dreams, Marina Madrid. Together they had three beautiful daughters: Marina Rush(husband, Ron), Virginia Diaz (Robert), and Christine Samaniego (David). Benjamin is also survived by his 6 grandsons Mark, Ben, David, Ryan, Jon, and Erik. He also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Benjamin worked at Sears and retired from the store after more than 38 years of service. He received numerous awards for top salesmanship at Sears. In addition, he was a member of Saint Raphael Catholic Church for over 40 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included automobiles and woodworking at home. His passion for woodworking and his knack for being a "fix-it-all" was invaluable with all the help he gave his family and friends when needed.
Benjamin, Daddy, Grandpa, "Viejo", may you rest in eternal peace and continue to watch over all of us.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Global Hospice Care, particularly nurses Liliana and Juanita, for providing compassionate care and support to Benjamin in his final days.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation: Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm at Crestview Funeral Home.; Funeral Mass: Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Raphael Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020