Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
La Purisima Catholic Church
Benjamin E. Lopez Obituary
Benjamin E. Lopez

El Paso - Benjamin E. Lopez, 63, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Lopez. Benjamin is survived by his Sons, Ben Jr. and Avery Lopez; Daughter, Cindy Lopez. He is also survived by his Father, Enrique P. Lopez; Brothers, Javier, Enrique Jr., Gilbert, and Ruben Lopez; Sisters, Martha and Lidia Lopez, Lilia Avila, Ida Reyna, Trina Ceniceros and Lorraine Arteaga and 2 Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00pm - 9:00pm with a Rosary/Vigil at 7:00pm on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home - Americas. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at La Purisima Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Angel Maldonado officiating. Pallbearers will be Freddie Barrett, Robert Ceniceros, Ben Lopez Jr., Gabriel Lopez, George Avila Jr., Eddie Reyna, Eric Lopez and Nick Arteaga. Inurnment will be private.

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
