Benjamin Gonzalez (Broman)
El Paso - Benjamin Gonzalez (Broman), 48, son of Benjamin (Sr.) and Lilia Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas, entered eternal rest on February 25th, 2019.
Benjamin graduated from Irvin High School and later earned a Bachelor and Master of Science degree in Mechanical and Materials Engineering (respectively) from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). He worked for over 20 years in product design engineering and materials testing laboratories in the automotive (Pollak -Stoneridge), computer (Dell) and aerospace industries (Honeywell, Geocontrol Systems / Jacobs at NASA, White Sands Test Facility).
Ben will always be remembered as a lover of justice, peace and the truth, a gentle soul who was kind hearted, caring, loving, humble and faithful. A generous man of God who carried the weight of the world, not just on his shoulders, but also in his heart. His generosity was exemplary and had no limit. His advice was always filled with wisdom and the love of God. For those that knew him, he touched our lives in so many ways; he never stopped relentlessly pursuing the well-being of not just all people he came to know - but their loved ones too.
God created a true "man of God" when he designed and shaped Ben with his loving hands. We have lost not just a son, brother, father, husband, or friend but one of the most amazing and beautiful creations by our God. We thank Jesus for the time he gave us with Ben and for God's mercy. May our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ bring all who knew him peace in these painful days of sorrow since we have lost Ben. As Benny Baby would say "it's all about Jesus". Thank you Jesus!!!! We Love and miss you so much Ben.
"If my people, which are called by my name, would humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins and will heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14
Ben cared deeply for those he loved and made time to assist those in need that crossed his path! Ben loved to give of everything he was and whatever resources he had. His deepest passion, pain and concern was for those that didn't know Jesus Christ as Lord. His heart's desire was to be in the presence of God. He was a true worshiper at heart and a sensitive soul to the pain of this world. We will never be the same without his life, giving nature, faithful friendship and wisdom. We knew Jesus's compassionate, giving, merciful, loving, truthful heart because of Ben's.
Looking forward to being reunited in our Father's house with our dearly beloved Ben.
Ben is survived by parents Benjamin (Sr) and Lilia; sister Cecilia Cano, brother in law William and nephew Christian; brother Andres and nieces Aracely and Mariely; aunt Julieta and cousin Andrea; uncles Oswaldo and Roberto Chavez; wife Olga L. Valerio of 9 years and stepson Diego.
He is mourned by his friends: Juan Carlos Aguirre, Fernando Carrillo, Mack Neil Fox, Hector Leon, Justino Lopez, Debbie Marquardt, William Olson, Manuel Ortega, Anthony Perez, Ernesto Ramirez, Leo Vega and preceded in death by Simon Vega.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019