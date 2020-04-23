Services
Perches Funeral Home - Lower Valley
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 772-0755
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home - Lower Valley
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home - Lower Valley
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Benjamin Lujan Alvarez Obituary
Benjamin Lujan Alvarez

Benjamin Lujan Alvarez, 71, of Cd. Juarez, Chih., your love & memory will live forever as your heart has set free on April 22, 2020. Angels have come with your Angel wings & guide you to Heaven's door. Benjamin Lujan Alvarez leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Catalina, his sons: Benjamin Jr., Rudy, David; his daughters: Sylvia Sanchez and Isela Ponce; his brothers: Edmundo, Carlos, Manuel, Vicente; his sister, Velia; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held April 24, 2020 at 4pm - 7pm @ Perches Funeral Home, 7580 Alameda Ave. Rosary @ 6pm. Burial procession will be Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 10am @ Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
