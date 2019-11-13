|
Benjamin P. Gonzalez
El Paso - Benjamin Perez Gonzalez,72, entered eternal life on November 7th, 2019. He is reunited with his parents, Crispin and Marcelina; sister, Maria Guadalupe; and brother, Ruben. His spirit is carried on by his best friend and loving wife of 48 years, Guadalupe; daughter, Marivel; son, Cesar; and grandchildren Roberto, Alec, Diego, Dante and Audrey. He is treasured by his surviving siblings.
To his family, he was a loveable trickster and a great example of how to be a father and grandfather. He was so full of life, always up for an adventure. His enormous heart welcomed all. He mastered the art of gardening, cheating at card games, and telling tall tales. He was a fixer of all things. He was a jokester with a smile that could light up a room. His laugh was so infectious it touched your heart. He had a beautiful soul, a magnetic personality. He had a special way of making everyone who he met his family or friend. Even in his last moments, he enjoyed life with a tequila and sang a song. He was and will always be the life of the party. His radiance was so bright that God wanted his Angel back to light up heaven for all to see.
Visitation: Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with Rosary at 7pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1pm at St. Mark Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019