Spicewood - September 10, 1929 - January 12, 2020

Benjamin Salcines, 90, of Spicewood, TX passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1929 in Miami, AZ to Ester and Jacinto Salcines.

Benny married his first love of his life Edna and raised their 5 children in El Paso. They were married for 57 years before she passed in 2010. Through his love for bowling, Benny met and married the second love of his life, Alta James Salcines. Benny lived a long, happy life and never slowed down - bowling and traveling into his 90s with the same sparkle in his eyes that so many of us loved. He was truly one-of-a-kind.

Benny is preceded in death by daughter Kimberly, wife Edna, parents Jacinto and Ester Salcines, and his siblings Jack Salcines and Julia Steinke.

Benny is survived by his wife Alta Salcines; many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd. Reception following at Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Miami Sports Group, P.O. Box 334, Miami, AZ 85539.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
