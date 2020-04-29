|
|
MGySgt. (Ret) Benajmin Simental, Jr.
St. Robert, MO - April 8, 1951-April 23, 2020
Benjamin 69, of St. Robert, Mo. Passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in October of that same year. He served in the Republic of Vietnam as an Engineer Equipment Technician from 1970-1971. Upon his return to the United States, he was married to the former Sandra Ann Carter of El Paso, Texas in July 1971, and remained married for 49 years. During his 30 year military career, he earned the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2 awards), the National Defense Service Medal (2 awards), the Good Conduct Medal (9 awards), the Vietnam Service Medal (2 awards), and the Vietnam Campaign Medal, among other accolades. Following his retirement from the Marine Corps, he was employed at Lowe's Home Improvement for 9 years and soon after, fully retired to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Sr. and Guadalupe Simental, his sister Virginia Whitcomb, his niece Yvette Punzo, sister-in- law Debra Rizo and his brother-in-law Kevin Wills. He is survived by his wife Sandra and his children: Tabitha Gregor (Mathew),Roxanne Simental (Shane Batson), Katherine Simental (Henry Borquez), Benjamin Simental III (Andrea Clark), Jonathan Simental, Bernadette Simental, Christopher Simental, and Jacob Simental with 26 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers Rick (Sonia), Danny (Terry), Michael, Tony, and Alex, sisters Bonnie, Teri, Alice (Frank), Barbara, and Liz, his mother- in- law Toni, sisters-in-law Barbara and Nora, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services are pending at this time and will be announced by Memorial Chapel Crematory of Waynesville/ St. Robert, Mo.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020