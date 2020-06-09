Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family

MGySgt.(Ret) Benjamin Simental, Jr.



Services to be held on: June 19, 2020 at Memorial Chapel, St. Roberts, MO, 202 Historic 66 W. Waynesville, MO 65583.



Visitation Times: Family at 10:00 am, Visitors at 11:00 am Memorial at 12:00 pm.



Honors following memorial.









