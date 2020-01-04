|
|
Benny Carlos
El Paso - Carlos, Ben Sr., 85 years young, entered into heaven on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and proud Bowie Bear Alumni Class of 1953. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He studied and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Texas El Paso and became a passionate art teacher at Hillcrest Middle School (1974 - late 1980's) then retired from the San Elizario Independent School District after 30 years of service. He shared his talent and love for art not only with his students, but also by providing art services throughout the greater El Paso community.
He is preceded in death by his parents Miguel and Dolores Carlos and his sister Francisca (Kika) Duenas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years of marriage Luz Virginia Carlos; sons, Ben Carlos, Jr. (wife Cynthia Ann), Louie A. Carlos, Carlos (Charlie) Carlos and Cristobal (Chris) Carlos (wife Toni); daughter Vivica Carlos-Tanuz (husband Eric S. Tanuz); grandchildren, Corey R. Carlos, Miguel Carlos, Carly Sanchez (husband Francisco Sanchez), Megan N. Carlos and Breanna Carlos; great grandchild Oliver Sanchez; brother Mickey Carlos and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 9th with visitation from 5 - 9 p.m. and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Graveside services will be held Friday, January 10th at 2:30 p.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020