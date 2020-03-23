|
Benny Martinez
El Paso - Benny Martinez, faithful servant of God, has left us to rest in peace in the hands of Our Lord.
For I am already being poured out like a libation, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have competed well; I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on the crown of righteousness awaits me, which the Lord, the just judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but to all that have longed for his appearance. Timothy 2, 4-8
Benny was born into a family of agricultural workers in Wood River, Nebraska on May 14, 1931. The seventh of eight children, his parents were Jose Martinez and Guadalupe Gonzalez. He grew up in El Paso where he married Maria Luisa Romero in 1954. They raised five children, making their home in El Paso and Stockton, California. A devout Catholic, Benny was an altar server as a youth at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church, sang in the church choir at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Stockton and worked with the Men's Association to serve and raise funds for St. Raphael Catholic Parish where he was a member from 1967 until his death.
Benny enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, serving as a rear-gunner on a B-29. He worked as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service for 34 years. During his tenure with the postal service Benny joined the Naval Reserve, where he earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer, then transferred to the Army National Guard from which he retired in 1990.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Cruz Ramirez, his infant brother Manuel Martinez, sister Genevieve Lopez and brothers Dan Matta, Ray Martinez and Bob Martinez.
Benny is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maria Luisa Romero Martinez, his children, Richard Martinez (wife, Carla) of Richland, Washington, Theresa Ann Martinez-Matthews, Genevieve Martinez, Joseph Arthur Martinez (wife, Sally) and James Allen Martinez (wife, Carmen) of El Paso, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and sisters Bettie Rivas and Bea Rodriguez. Also left to cherish his memory are the parents of his grandchildren, Pam Tandy, Lance Matthews, Jesus Urenda and Ana Carroll.
Because of the health problems we are experiencing, there will be no services at this time.
His family is grateful to all his caregivers, especially Maria and David Vargas. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the University of Texas at El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020