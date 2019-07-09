Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
408 Park
Bernardino Flores Ramos Obituary
Bernardino Flores Ramos

El Paso - A loving father and grandfather, Bernardino Flores Ramos is survived by his wife Julia B. Ramos, his three children Sylvia, Bernie Jr., and Adrian, and his six grandchildren Jonathan, Christopher, Madeline, Anthony, Celes, and Leana. Those he left behind will remember him for his laughter, kind-heartedness, and the love he had for his family—especially his grandchildren. Born on June 24, 1946, he was orphaned at a young age and moved to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico in 1955. At the age of 25, Bernardino became a naturalized citizen and proudly served his country in Vietnam as an infantryman. When he returned home, he became a substitute teacher and baseball coach, a profession he enjoyed. Though he loved fishing in the local lakes, Bernardino saw it more as a time to contemplate and take in the world around him. Later in life he began to enjoy the simpler things such as maintaining his yard and garden, watching Dallas Cowboys play, and re-watching his grandkids' favorite films again and again. He took pride in the garden he established, and of the large Chinaberry tree, which has flourished and now towers over all his grandchildren after over 20 years. Despite these calmer hobbies, he was constantly working to improve his home, whether installing a new shed (or three), laying stone borders for his garden, he always had a project in the works. A stern father, he held a soft spot in his life for his grandchildren, making sure to always have a smile and open arms anytime they saw him. He is also survived by his chihuahuas, Daphne and Pancho, the last two of a long list of dogs he loved. Taken from the world so soon, he will be sorely missed, but will live on in his family's thoughts and prayers. Visitation 4-9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass time is pending for Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 408 Park. Committal Service will follow at 2 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 9, 2019
