Bernardita Elane Arinduque
El Paso - Bernardita (Bernie) Elane Arinduque, 84 yrs. old, of El Paso, TX, left this world on November 22, 2020 to be with her husband Vicente, whom she missed so much, along with our Lord and all the Angels and Saints. She was born December 18, 1935 in Olongapo, Philippines to her parents, Patrocinia Miclat Elane and Agustin Elane.
Many knew her as Bernie; we knew her as Mom, Mommy, Inay, Lola, and Grandma. She lived up to every one of these titles in her own loving and caring way. This family could not have had a more compassionate, a more kind and more loving person to teach us how to love and be caring of each other and others than this saint of a woman. We have many fond memories of our times with her and will forever remember her infectious laughter, her amazing sense of humor, and her willingness to help others before helping herself. She was unconditionally loving towards everyone and was filled with kindness and compassion that poured out in her generosity and thoughtfulness for others.
She is survived by her children, Alexandra A. Cochrane and Vita Elane Arinduque; her grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, Michelle, Sara, Evan and Alexandra; and her great grandchildren, William, Celeste, Michael John, Ethan, Vince, Charlotte, Adela, and Logan; brothers, Bayani Elane and Gregorio Elane. Her extended family consisted of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, multiple nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Andres M. Elane and her spouse, Vicente Reyes Arinduque.
We're saddened that during these unprecedented times, we are all unable to gather in celebration of her life; however, we will do this at a later date. Virtual Vigil/Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, at Sunset Funeral Home, 4631 Hondo Pass. The interment with her husband will be at the Fort Bliss Cemetery on December 4.
Inay/Grandma is one special angel, a really gentle, beautiful soul; she is an Angel of God, so pure and whole. Stay close by and never leave us. Keep dancing with Grandpa up in the sky. Miss you today, miss you tomorrow.... always and forever, we'll feel such sorrow.
Thoughtful, Kind and Loving!