Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernardo Esparza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernardo "Chico" Esparza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernardo "Chico" Esparza Obituary
Bernardo "Chico" Esparza

El Paso - Great, loving father and grandfather. Was a hardworking automotive business owner. He loved all his family and had a special place in his heart for his pets. His contagious laugh will be missed dearly.

A visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a Vigil at 7:00pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael Church Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10am with an Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now