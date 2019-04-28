|
Bernardo "Chico" Esparza
El Paso - Great, loving father and grandfather. Was a hardworking automotive business owner. He loved all his family and had a special place in his heart for his pets. His contagious laugh will be missed dearly.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a Vigil at 7:00pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael Church Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10am with an Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019