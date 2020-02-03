Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
El Paso - Bert Springer, July 21, 1927th - January 28th, 2020

Devoted husband father son and friend was taken to heaven January 28th 2020. Proceeded in death by loving parents Bert and Mary, brothers George and James, and daughter Elizabeth. A proud navy veteran of WWII and army veteran in the Korean War. He was known for his love of God and being a charitable person. He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Teamsters. Bert loved travel, music, gardening, Flamenco, and working on his Model A Ford. Survived by wife, Velia, and children: Gloria Bolton, Richard, Steven (Evelyn), Susan Mendez (David), Michol (Michael), Samuel, and James (Misty). Also survived by seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be loved and missed.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00-9:00pm with vigil service beginning at 7:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00am.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
