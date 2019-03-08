|
Bertha A. Gomez
El Paso - Bertha A. Gomez, age 82, passed away on March 5, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born to Jesus Gomez Diaz and Guadalupe Aguirre de Gomez. Bertha is survived by son Omar Bernal (Renata); daughter Carina Bernal; grandchild Emilio Bernal; grandchild Enya Bernal; grandchild Leah Bernal; brother Angel Gomez; sister Guillermina Chavez; sister Maria Gloria Ortega; sister Rebecca Gomez. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr with vigil/rosary at 7:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 8600 Winchester St. Interment will be private, Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019