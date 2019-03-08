Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
8600 Winchester St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha A. Gomez


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha A. Gomez Obituary
Bertha A. Gomez

El Paso - Bertha A. Gomez, age 82, passed away on March 5, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born to Jesus Gomez Diaz and Guadalupe Aguirre de Gomez. Bertha is survived by son Omar Bernal (Renata); daughter Carina Bernal; grandchild Emilio Bernal; grandchild Enya Bernal; grandchild Leah Bernal; brother Angel Gomez; sister Guillermina Chavez; sister Maria Gloria Ortega; sister Rebecca Gomez. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr with vigil/rosary at 7:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 8600 Winchester St. Interment will be private, Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Download Now