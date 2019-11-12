|
Bertha A. Manzanares Barragan
El Paso - BERTHA A. MANZANARES BARRAGAN entered into the hands of her Lord at the age of 78. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Maria and Guillermo Manzanares and her beloved brother William Manzanares. She is survived by her loving daughters Veronica Barragan, Angelica Barragan, granddaughter Gabriela Barragan, her pride and joy, and her beloved brothers, Luis Manzanares and Robert Manzanares. The family would like to thank Dr. Jesus Gomez and his staff at Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center for their kind service. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 w. Sunset Rd. In lieu of flowers please make your contribution to the Stand with Estela Cancer Foundation at www.standwithestela.org, or Sun City Cats at www.suncitycats.org. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019