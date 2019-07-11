|
Bertha Alicia Hernandez
El Paso - Bertha Alicia Hernandez, 64, died peacefully at her home on July 6th with her family by her side. Bertha was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a graduate of Ysleta High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beto and Teresa Martinez, and her nephew Orlando Martinez II. Bertha is survived by her husband Hector and her beloved dogs, Chewy, Ringo, T-Bone (aka Big Papi), Portia and Stella Rosa; her sister Elsa (Israel); her brothers Bobby, Landy and Daniel (Isela), her favorite niece Jenee, nephews Ryan, Christian, Anthony and Alexander as well as several grand-nieces and nephews. Bertha courageously battled cancer for eleven years and was loved by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation.
Published in El Paso Times on July 11, 2019