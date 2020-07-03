Bertha Beltran Meraz
El Paso - Bertha Beltran Meraz (Bert, Butties), age 67, was peacefully called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Born January 12,1953 in El Paso Texas and resided in Anthony New Mexico. She is survived by her loving husband, Rafael Meraz; her adoring daughters, Linda Gonzalez and Darlene Mendez (Frank); sister, Maggie Beltran; and brothers, Francisco Beltran (Elsa) and Ricky Beltran. Bertha also leaves behind 3 beautiful grandchildren, Jacob Mendez, Adan Mendez, and Natalie Mendez and 2 God daughters, Toni Beltran and Shelby Beltran to honor and cherish her memory.
She is preceded by her parents, Juan and Aurora Beltran, her sister Laurie Beltran Lara and brothers, Juan Beltran Jr, and David Beltran.
Special thanks to Dr. Ambrose Aboud, Dr. Rhonda Fleming, Dr. John Taylor and all staff at Altomar NM home health for the many years of the special care they provided.
Even on her toughest days Bertha was always happy with a big smile and a great sense of humor. She loved music, her favorites were Tina Turner and Little Joe y La Familia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with a Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Homes-West. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln St. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Anthony, New Mexico. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
