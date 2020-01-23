|
Bertha C. Badillo
El Paso - Bertha C. Badillo (BD: 8/13/20) passed away at age 99 years on 12/31/19. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel G. Badillo and by her two daughters, Rosemary Gant and Georgina Hunter. She is survived by her son Manuel G. Badillo Jr. (Angelina); grandsons, Howard Hunter (Shilpa) and Gerald Hunter (Jeni); granddaughters, Julie Gant Likens (Max) and Nicole Gant Loy (Kevin); four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bertha was a vibrant, confident, independent, articulate and cognitively bright woman all of her adult life even at age 99 Years! She was socially active in her community sharing her time with friends and family. From 1945 through 1989, she and her husband owned and operated a popular western apparel men's clothing store in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Bertha demonstrated her keen talent as a color coordinator blending colors of different clothing items to make the customer feel well dressed in his western wear. Bertha and her husband retired after 44 years in this business spending time traveling to visit old friends and make new friends along the way.
Bertha was a woman who always expressed her feelings and beliefs with clarity. She maintained a strong work ethic and always believed in doing any task of choice responsibly with purpose, focus, and to the best of one's ability.
She was a spiritual woman who had trust, hope and faith in God and prayed the rosary. She was blessed with a good sense of humor which she gladly shared with friends and family.
Bertha will be missed by those who loved her dearly; and by those who appreciated and admired her strength of character.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the medical staff at Las Palmas Hospital and to the kind and caring staff at Good Samaritan Society residential facility.
Vigil service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:30am at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.
Arrangements are through Funeraria del Angel-Martin Central.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020