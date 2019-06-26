Bertha D. Chacon



El Paso - Our precious Mother Bertha D. Chacon, 96 passed away peacefully June 22, 2019. She was born April 16, 1923, married her first and only love, Alfredo M. Chacon, on April 22 of 1945, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her twelve children. Which she would lovingly call her 12 apostles; Daughters: Margie Galindo (Guadalupe), Yoly Rubio (Richard), Bertha Chacon, Lupe Clemente (Hector), Rosie DeLaRosa (Victor) and Letty Trujillo (Charlie); Sons: Alfred Chacon Jr (Irma +), Richard Chacon (Adela), Willie Chacon (Lorraine), Jerry Chacon (Viola), Roger Chacon (Sumaira) and Alex Chacon (Cathy); 29 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was a humble, compassionate and devout Catholic, who was a member of the Franciscan Third Order and lived the mission to serve and love the poorest among us. She was a true servant of God and has now taken her place in heaven. For many years she dedicated her life to volunteering at the Multipurpose Center for the Disabled, an organization that was most dear to her. She also organized food and clothing drives for the less fortunate. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, 1060 Carolina Dr. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Catholic Burial will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Raphaels, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Rite of Committal will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Services under the direction of HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 1060 Carolina Dr. 598-3332



"We loved because He loved us first" this is what Mom instilled in us. Mom's quiet time was spent praying the rosary every night and speaking with Jesus. This gave her strength, love, and courage to raise her family and serve our Lord.



She especially loved her role as Grandma, Big Grandma, Grandma Birdy and Arbolita. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Mom was a loving mother and amazing woman, who loved writing poetry, drawing, music, sewing and loved knitting little shoes, blankets and baby clothes for her kids and grandchildren. She loved traveling and casinos. Her most precious moments were preparing meals for her family, especially over the holidays and birthdays.



Mom's quote was " A family doesn't need to be perfect; it just needs to be united" (Unidos). We will miss you mom but never, ever forget you!