Bertha Delgado Reyes



El Paso - Bertha Delgado Reyes, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, and was a longtime resident of El Paso. We thank our Heavenly Father YHWH for permitting his light to shine upon her. She was a loving example of his strength and love towards others. We are thankful for the eternal rest and peace He has granted her. On behalf of her family, we are thankful for the thoughtful care provided by Dr. Vivanco, Dr. Pande, Nurse Jaime and Provider Rene for their compassion and dedication afforded her throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her husband Angel Facio Reyes; parents Lazaro Delgado and Andrea Enriquez Lino; brother, Fernando Lino and sisters, Esperanza Alvarado and Maria Luisa Delgadillo. Bertha is survived by her loving children: Leticia Favela, Oscar Favela, Yolanda Lozoya, Gilberto Reyes, Angel Reyes Jr., Victor Reyes, and Bertha Prieto; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Manuel and Alberto Lino; and sisters, Hortencia Hernandez, Flora Avila and Guadalupe Martinez. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019