Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Delgado Reyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Delgado Reyes Obituary
Bertha Delgado Reyes

El Paso - Bertha Delgado Reyes, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, and was a longtime resident of El Paso. We thank our Heavenly Father YHWH for permitting his light to shine upon her. She was a loving example of his strength and love towards others. We are thankful for the eternal rest and peace He has granted her. On behalf of her family, we are thankful for the thoughtful care provided by Dr. Vivanco, Dr. Pande, Nurse Jaime and Provider Rene for their compassion and dedication afforded her throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her husband Angel Facio Reyes; parents Lazaro Delgado and Andrea Enriquez Lino; brother, Fernando Lino and sisters, Esperanza Alvarado and Maria Luisa Delgadillo. Bertha is survived by her loving children: Leticia Favela, Oscar Favela, Yolanda Lozoya, Gilberto Reyes, Angel Reyes Jr., Victor Reyes, and Bertha Prieto; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Manuel and Alberto Lino; and sisters, Hortencia Hernandez, Flora Avila and Guadalupe Martinez. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now