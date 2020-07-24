1/1
Bertha Gamez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha (Bebe) Gamez, 91, El Paso, TX passed away July 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm, with Rosary at 3:00pm, Sunday, July 26, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana. Graveside service will be held at 9:30am Monday, July 27, at Restlawn Memorial Garden, 4848 Alps.

Ms. Gamez was preceded in death by her parents Carlos Gamez and Concepcion Hernandez. She is survived by her brother Carlos Gamez Jr., half-brothers Rene, Edward and Jessie, sister Martha Cook, half-sisters Velia, Elvira, Beatrice and Betty, and good friend Frances Romano, five nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Rosary
03:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Restlawn Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved