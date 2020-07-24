Bertha Gamez

Bertha (Bebe) Gamez, 91, El Paso, TX passed away July 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm, with Rosary at 3:00pm, Sunday, July 26, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana. Graveside service will be held at 9:30am Monday, July 27, at Restlawn Memorial Garden, 4848 Alps.Ms. Gamez was preceded in death by her parents Carlos Gamez and Concepcion Hernandez. She is survived by her brother Carlos Gamez Jr., half-brothers Rene, Edward and Jessie, sister Martha Cook, half-sisters Velia, Elvira, Beatrice and Betty, and good friend Frances Romano, five nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.