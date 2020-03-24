|
|
Bertha Jauregui Waltman
Bertha Jauregui Waltman, Born December 21, 1930 in Mexico City, Mexico, passed away March 17, 2020 in her home of 39 years in El Paso, TX. She was a cancer survivor in 2018, but ultimately lost the battle. She was 89 Years of age. She loved to sing and dance, talk to her love birds, fish, cats, dogs and always taking care of her animals and family.
She is survived by her Loving Husband, Harold McIntire Waltman USA Air Force Veteran. Married: February 21, 1959 - Present. She was a loving mom to 5 Sons: Michael, Steven, Charles (D), Mark, Ernest (Navy) (D). Grandmother to Justin, Michelle (D), Adrian, Brandon, Samantha and Shawnaand Great-grandma. Parents: Ismael & Eva Juarequi Sanchez and Sisters: Jemima (Jimi), Yolanda, Anna.
Perches Funeral Homes, on Alameda, is handling Bertha's wishes. No service or gatherings are planned due to Coronus Virus outbreak. Instead of flowers, donations to El Paso Humane Society is Bertha's Wish as the animals are Gods children too she always said.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020