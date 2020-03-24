Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Waltman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Jauregui Waltman


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Jauregui Waltman Obituary
Bertha Jauregui Waltman

Bertha Jauregui Waltman, Born December 21, 1930 in Mexico City, Mexico, passed away March 17, 2020 in her home of 39 years in El Paso, TX. She was a cancer survivor in 2018, but ultimately lost the battle. She was 89 Years of age. She loved to sing and dance, talk to her love birds, fish, cats, dogs and always taking care of her animals and family.

She is survived by her Loving Husband, Harold McIntire Waltman USA Air Force Veteran. Married: February 21, 1959 - Present. She was a loving mom to 5 Sons: Michael, Steven, Charles (D), Mark, Ernest (Navy) (D). Grandmother to Justin, Michelle (D), Adrian, Brandon, Samantha and Shawnaand Great-grandma. Parents: Ismael & Eva Juarequi Sanchez and Sisters: Jemima (Jimi), Yolanda, Anna.

Perches Funeral Homes, on Alameda, is handling Bertha's wishes. No service or gatherings are planned due to Coronus Virus outbreak. Instead of flowers, donations to El Paso Humane Society is Bertha's Wish as the animals are Gods children too she always said.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -