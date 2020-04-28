|
Bertha L Viera
El Paso - Bertha Viera, 79, from El Paso, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Bertha was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on December 4, 1940; she was the 1st born of 8 children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and love of her life, Enrique Viera Batista. At a very young age, she made it her goal in life to come to the US for a better life for herself and her brothers and sisters. Bertha took pleasure in spreading joy and bringing people together. She was given a God-given talent - she was an amazing cook and homemaker. Bertha was a God-fearing woman, loved her church and the people that shared the same beliefs. She was very involved in her grandchildren's lives and loved them more than words can describe and enjoyed, more than anything, spending time with her great-grandchildren. She always wanted the best for her family.
Betha is survived by her only child, Lorena Rodriguez Herrera; granddaughter, Alexis Ruiz, grandson, Gustavo (Henry) Ruiz and his wife Tina Ruiz; great-grandchildren, Julian Isaiah & Avianna Navaeh and her son in law, Emilio Herrera; brothers Tomas & Jorge, sisters Juanita, Norma & Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Betha left a legacy of strong women, as she was one herself. She will be greatly missed!
"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I'm going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you may be where I am." John 14:1-3
